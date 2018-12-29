Two-day review meeting of PEI concludes

PESHAWAR: A two-day Tribal Districts Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) review meeting concluded at the Conference Hall of the Merged Areas Secretariat.

A press release said the meeting was chaired by the coordinator for the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Coordination Unit Tribal Districts Capt (Retd) Kamran Ahmed Afridi.

The deputy commissioners of tribal districts, district health officers, N-stop officers, polio eradication officers and district health communication support officers attended the meeting.

The review meeting appreciated overall progress and efforts made by the district administration, law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) and district polio control rooms (DPCRs) for their efforts to eradicate poliovirus and also discussed room for further improvement of the programme.

“The progress is so far satisfactory, but poliovirus is still in circulation that could strike again, which is why more efforts are needed to stop its circulation,” he added.

The official emphasised that consistent quality campaign during low season was the objective for complete eradication of poliovirus from tribal districts.

He advised teams to ensure vaccination of the missed children, especially those who have been consistently missed for two or three months and to review the micro plans accordingly.