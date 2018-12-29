Health Dept seeks employees’ data from MTIs

PESHAWAR: Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan has said that all the institutes being run through the exchequer are answerable to the public and government.

He was presiding over a meeting of the directors of Medical Teaching Institutes (MTIs) at his office on Friday, said a handout.

The participants of the meeting discussed in detail the human resource data of doctors and other paramedical staff working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was decided that all the MTIs would submit data on prescribed proforma to the Health Department till January 4, 2019.

The aim of the entire exercise is to collect the details of all employees of the Health Department, especially the healthcare personnel, and depute them judiciously in all parts of the province to ensure healthcare facilities to all people.

For the purpose, the domicile certificates, particulars and qualification with specialities and spouse status will be collected so that the human resources are posted in their native districts.

The meeting discussed the salient features of the amended MTI Act, recently passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, wherein all MTIs have been made answerable to the provincial government.