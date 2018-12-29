CJ urged to take notice of child’s rape, killing

MANSEHRA: The participants of a rally here on Friday asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo motu notice of the recent rape and killing of a minor girl in Havelian area of Abbottabad.

“A three-year old girl was sexually assaulted and killed,” said Iftikhar Alam Advocate while speaking at the rally.

The rally, which was taken out from the Mansehra Press Club culminated at Khatam-i-Nabuwwat Chowk. The protesters marched on the Abbottabad Road and Shinkiari Road.

Holding placards, the protesters chanted slogans to condemn the incident. They demanded the arrest and public hanging of the culprit who had raped and killed the child.

“We want justice for the bereaved family and public execution for the killer as we do not want continuity of such heinous crimes in future at any cost,” said Iftikhar Alam.

Another speaker Mohammad Taib warned of a protest campaign if the suspect involved in the killing of the child was not arrested and taken to justice.