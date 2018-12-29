People can be placed on ECL without court cases: law minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Friday said that names of suspects can be included in the Exit Control List (ECL) without court cases and the Interior Ministry and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have the discretionary power to add names of individuals to the no-fly list.

Speaking to the media, Naseem said, “Interior Ministry or NAB recommends placing names on ECL when they suspect that those individuals will not return to the country.”

“The Interior Ministry and FIA will present the list of suspects whose names have been placed on ECL before the Supreme Court,” he added.