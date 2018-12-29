SC seeks new healthcare board

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday directed three federal ministers to submit a time-frame for the construction of the Nai Gaj Dam project in Dadu, Sindh.

Following the court order, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar turned up before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. However, Federal Minister for Finance, Asad Umar, was not available owing to some engagements.

The court was hearing a case regarding lack of funding for the construction of the dam, which has delayed the completion of the project.

As hearing commenced, the chief justice told the ministers that a Wapda officer had informed the court on the previous hearing that a revised PC-I for the construction of the dam had been issued but its scrutiny by the relevant ministries had not been done so far.

The officer had disclosed that after the approval by the ministries, the matter will be sent to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council for a final affirmation.

At this, the CJP asked the ministers: “Now you tell the court how much time is required for the start of construction.”

Bakhtiar told the bench that Rs 12 billion from the public exchequer had already been spent on the Nai Gaj dam project.

CJP Nisar observed that issues remain unresolved if the court does not intervene.

Bakhtiar informed the bench that the government of Sindh had reservations over the Manchhar Lake. “Bhasha and Mohmand Dams are our priority. We are offering special attention to development of water resources,” Bakhtiar said.

The CJP directed the government to take all stakeholders on board and warned that any delay in water and health related issues will not be tolerated. He said the projects of water resources were a top priority of the government and there were many other water projects that could be considered on merit. He asked the minister to submit a list of the projects in the pipeline.

About the Nai Gaj dam, Bakhtiar said his ministry was yet to receive the revised PC-I officially. He said being the minister for planning and development, he also headed the Central Development Working Party (CWP). He said the competence of the CWP to approve a project was not more than Rs 3 billion. The Ecnec would give approval for the dam. As Finance Minister Asad Umar was not available to attend the proceedings, Bakhtiar said he would convey the court order to the minister.

The chief justice observed that the departmental delays had badly marred the performance of the government. He noted that in the Punjab province many important summaries remained pending before the cabinet unless the court took notice.

Meanwhile, Vawda told the court that he received the revised PC-I of the Nai Gaj dam the other day. He said the same would be forwarded to the ministry of planning and development by next week after an examination.

The chief justice reminded the ministers that they had an advantage as not only the government but the court was also supporting them on the water reservoirs issue.

The bench adjourned the hearing till January 4 and directed the ministers to submit a progress report on the issue. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were other members of the bench.

In a conversation with the media outside the SC Lahore Registry, Vawda alleged that MQM-London Chief Altaf Hussain was involved in the murder of former MPA Syed Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi. He said the government will bring the killers to justice at any cost. He said cases against Asif Ali Zardari were made during the government of Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that Zardari used the word “Ladla” (blue-eyed) for Sharif. Vawda said he never thought that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would become spokesman for the Omni group. He said the law was equal for everyone. “If Bilawal is innocent, he will get cleared of charges.”

Healthcare Commission: The Punjab government informed the SC on Friday that an earlier notification regarding formation of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) board had been withdrawn and assured it that prior approval would be taken from the court before finalizing the names for the new board.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case at the Lahore Registry on Friday. The hearing of the case was deferred until January 4. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were other members of the bench. At the outset of the hearing, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais told the court the government had taken back the notification about the PHC board in compliance with the court order.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was present in the court. Addressing Dr Rashid, the CJP said they had not expected that she would violate the court order. To which, she remained unanswered.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan pointed out that the provincial chief secretary had submitted a written reply in which he said that he was misguided on the issue. The chief secretary said he was simply informed of people to be included in the board, and not about their background.

The chief justice remarked that the healthcare system was directly linked to people’s lives; hence, such sort of incompetent board would not be accepted. Eminent and acclaimed persons must be included in the board, he added.