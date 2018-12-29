Loss of lives, properties in protests: SC seeks plan for payment of compensation

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed discontent over the reports submitted by the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa about the damage to public and private properties and loss of lives during the protests erupted across the country after the acquittal of Christian woman Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed the federal and provincial governments to submit their plans for the payment of compensation to those having lost their lives and properties during the protests by religious organisations.

The government should have invited the claims through newspaper advertisement, observed Justice Ijazul Ahsan, a member of the bench. He said the report was not satisfactory rather a faulty one. Justice Umar Ata Bandial was also part of the bench.

"What action has been taken against those issuing fatwas (edicts) of murder," the chief justice asked the government's lawyers without naming the leaders of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The CJP said it is yet to be seen whether they were qualified to issue fatwas.

A Punjab law officer told the bench that as many as 2,936 activists and their leaders had been detained. He said 503 cases were registered, including 26 under terrorism charges. He stated that the amount of the damage caused to public property had been estimated at Rs40.6 million.

“Who will compensate those who lost their vehicles and got injured during the protests?” asked the chief justice. The law officer said the damage to private property was estimated at Rs3.3 million in the province.

An additional home secretary told the bench that the matter of mode of compensation amount will soon be taken up by the provincial cabinet.

Chief Justice Nisar said he knew that the cabinet decided to take up the issue after the court took notice. “It should be clear who will run the country. The government has to establish its writ and must not allow those who paralysed the country to protest against a judgment,” remarked the chief justice.

“Motorway was closed and edible items, including vegetables and fruits, were not allowed to bring inside the cities”, the chief justice pointed out.

Meanwhile, the IGP Sindh told the bench that 342 protesters were arrested in 41 cases registered by the police. The report filed by the KP government revealed that 62 people were arrested. It said the protesters had not caused any major damage to public and private property in the province. An officer from Islamabad said no incident of ransacking or damage was reported in the federal capital.

The chief justice ordered the federal and the provincial governments to submit their comprehensive plans about payment of the compensation to the people who lost their vehicles, properties or life during the violent protests. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

RAILWAYS LAND: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered high courts and subordinate courts of all the four provinces to decide the cases relating to Railways land within two months.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, issued the order while hearing a case regarding alleged illegal allotment of railways land on leases for decades and encroachment of railways land.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and old administration of the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club also appeared before the court.

At the outset of the proceedings, the CJP asked whether the administration of has been changed. The outgoing administration informed the court that the possession of the Club had been given to M/s AF Ferguson, an chartered accountant firm.

The administration submitted that the 10-year old record of the club was already available with the railways. On this, the chief justice observed that AF Ferguson would not carry out the audit of the club, instead the auditor general of Pakistan would accomplish the task.

The matter regarding legal status of Royal Palm Club lease would be heard in Islamabad, the CJP added.

The CJ asked whether an illegal cinema house as well as a marriage hall had been set up at the club, making it clear that such activities would not be allowed.

The CJ pointed out that the former club administration would be held accountable for every single penny.

Sheikh Rashid pointed out that the cases involving Railways precious land of Rs. 123 billion were pending in courts across the country. To which, the bench directed for providing a list of the pending cases with the courts.