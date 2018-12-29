Stocks sink as 172 put on ECL

KARACHI: The stock market continues going down Friday as the government put names of 172 people on Exit Control List (ECL).

Stocks dropped 1.8 percent, as local institutions opted for massive selling in fertiliser, energy, and financial blue chips.

The ECL had names of the top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president and party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and his sister Faryal Talpur. The names were placed on ECL in the light of a recent JIT report submitted to the Supreme Court in the money laundering probe.