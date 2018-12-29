Hammers sink Saints

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Felipe Anderson scored twice as West Ham came from a goal behind to win 2-1 away to Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday.

After a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, all three goals came in a nine-minute spell early in the second half, with Nathan Redmond firing the Saints ahead before Brazilian star Anderson’s double put West Ham on top.

Victory saw the Hammers climb into ninth place in the table while Southampton, denied a third straight win under new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, remained in 16th spot just three points above the relegation zone. West Ham captain Aaron Cresswell, commenting about Anderson, told Sky Sports:

Meanwhile Redmond suggested a busy run of games could have caught up with Southampton, saying:

West Ham named just six substitutes at St Mary’s, with manager Manuel Pellegrini’s injury-hit side showing five changes from the team that lost 2-0 to Watford on Saturday.

By contrast, Hasenhuttl made only one change from the team that beat Huddersfield 3-1 last weekend, with Mario Lemina replacing the suspended Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Clear chances were few and far between in a mediocre opening 45 minutes. Southampton’s Danny Ings, on his 200th club appearance, toe-poked the ball narrowly wide of the near post in the third minute.

At the other end, Lucas Perez squandered West Ham’s best chance of the half when he shot wide following good work by Cresswell on the left.

Shortly before half-time, West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass curled a shot from the edge of the box well wide of Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy’s right post.