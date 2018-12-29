U16 team for Australia tour named

ISLAMABAD: A 15-member Pakistan under-16 one-day and T20 squad for series against Australia under-16 has been named. The series will be played in UAE.

Umer Eman will lead the side in both one-day and T20. Pakistan will feature in a five-match one-day series and one T20 match against Australia starting from January 9, 2019.

All the six matches of the series will be played at ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai, where both teams will arrive on January 6. The five-match one-day series will be played on January 9, 11, 13, 16 and 18, whereas the only T20 match will be played on January 20.

The selected players are: Ali Hassan, Sameer Saqib, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan, Umer Eman (captain), Kashif Ali (VC),Rizwan Mehmood, Aseer Mughal, Zubair Shinwari (WK), Ali Asfand, Faisal Akram, Aliyan Mehmood, Ayaz Shah, Farhad Khan and Ahmed Khan.

Taimoor Azam Khan will be the team manager. Mohammad Ashraf and Hussain Khosa are named as coaches.