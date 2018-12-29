close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
AFP
December 29, 2018

Fan dies after clashes at Napoli game

Sports

AFP
December 29, 2018

ROME: An Inter Milan supporter died on Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle during clashes with Napoli fans on Wednesday before the Serie A match between the two teams at the San Siro.

Milan police chief Marcello Cadorna told journalists that the incident happened after around 100 Inter fans attacked Napoli supporters’ minibuses with chains and hammers.

Cadorna, himself a former Serie A referee, said that four Napoli fans were injured in the “despicable and absolutely impossible to prevent” attack.

In the ensuing confusion, Inter fan Daniele Belardinelli, 35, was hit by a vehicle, likely a dark SUV and not one of the Napoli minibuses, according to mobile phone footage of the incident, Cadorna said.

Inter fans carried Belardinelli to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries despite being operated on. “You can’t die for a football game,” said far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

