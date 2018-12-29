AFC refuses to accept new PFF body

ISLAMABAD: Complications persist in the country’s football affairs as Asian Football Confederation (AFC) refused to accept any change while the newly-formed body of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is adamant to take over the PFF offices in Lahore on Monday.

In response to recent letter written by the newly-elected PFF president Syed Ashfaq Hussain to AFC, the Asian body has reaffirmed its faith in Faisal Saleh Hayat committee till March 2020 when the elections would be due.

“Our stance is the same as was during our letter addressed to Shoaib Shaheen on December 4, 2018. As AFC is one of the confederations of FIFA, the decision taken by FIFA Associate Committee on September 26, 2018 which confirms that the mandate of the current Executive Committee of the PFF would run till the March 2020.

“In light of the above the AFC does not recognise any such elections which is in contravention of the decision of the FIFA Committee and would continue to work with the current PFF office-bearers i.e President Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat and the Executive Committee members,” the AFC said.

When ‘The News’ approached Sharafat Hussain Bokhari, secretary Islamabad Football Association and one of the members of the committee formed by the elected body to take over PFF offices, he said his body would act what the august court had directed.

“We are to take over the PFF offices in Lahore on Monday and I have already spoken to Col (r) Ahmad Yar Lodhi, sitting secretary PFF, on the matter. According to the court directions, Monday would be the last day of taking over the offices and we would do that,” he said.