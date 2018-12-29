BD slows internet ahead of election

DHAKA: Bangladesh's authorities have severely restricted internet services across the country in an effort to fight "propaganda" ahead of Sunday's general election, an official said. At the end of an election campaign marked by deadly violence, internet services were slowed across the country with 3G and 4G services suspended for several hours, a Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) official said Friday. "We asked telecom operators to halt 3G and 4G services temporarily on Thursday night”, an official said.