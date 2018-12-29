close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
December 29, 2018

Actor Kader Khan critical, put on ventilator

World

MR
Monitoring Report
December 29, 2018

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan, who isn’t keeping well, has been admitted to a hospital overseas. The actor is reportedly critical and has been put on a BiPAP ventilator.

According to a report in Spotboye.com, the actor, who has been residing with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law Shahista, is suffering from breathlessness. His severe condition reportedly pushed doctors to put him on a BiPAP ventilator instead of a normal one.

The report also states that the veteran actor has stopped talking and is currently showing symptoms of pneumonia. His present condition results from the PSP ailment he’s suffering from, adds the report. The report also states that while a team of doctors is dedicatedly working on the cinema thespian’s health, his condition continues to remain delicate.

