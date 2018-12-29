SC to take up money-laundering, Asghar Khan cases next week

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up next week important cases including fake bank accounts allegedly involving former president Asif Ali Zardari and others, names of whom have been put on Exit Control List (ECL) by the federal government the other day and Asghar Khan case.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsen will resume at the main Principal Seat, Islamabad on December 31, hearing regarding an investigation into the fake transactions worth billions conducted through several mainstream banks via ‘benami’ accounts.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Frayal Talpur and others are the respondents in the instant matter being investigated by the FIA for using fake accounts and their alleged involvement in fraudulent bank transactions to the tune of Rs35 billion.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that has been investigating a 2015 case pertaining to fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through 29 benami accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited (UBL) on last hearing had recommended to the apex court to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

On September 6, the apex court had constituted a six-member Joint Investigation Team to probe a money laundering and fake accounts case. Headed by Ahsan Sadiq, Additional Director General (Economic Crime Wing), FIA Headquarters, Islamabad, the JIT had been given all powers relating to inquiries and investigations including those available in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1908; National Accountability Ordinance, 1999; Federal Investigation Agency Act, 1974 and the Anti Corruption Laws, etc.

The same bench at Lahore Registry on December 24 had directed counsels for former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, Omni Group, Bahria Town including Malik Riaz and Zain Malik to file their respective replies in five days and had ordered for listing the instant case on December 31 at Islamabad.

Following the report submitted by the JIT, the federal government the other day put 172 suspects including the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the Exit Control List (ECL) for their involvement in money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry informed the journalists about the decision of the federal cabinet, placing the names of former President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, member Sindh Assembly along with Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairperson Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza. They were being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for alleged money laundering through at least 29 fake accounts.

He, while referring to the recently submitted joint investigation team (JIT) report before the Supreme Court, alleged that government means were used to launder the money.

The decision to put 172 names on the ECL was taken after some persons involved in the fake accounts and money laundering cases, including the PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, were found, Fawad told media men.

As the apex court will take up the matter on Monday December 31, notices have been issued to Attorney General for Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as well as Governor State Bank of Pakistan and others.

Similarly, the same bench will also take up important human right cases including Memogate case wherein former Pakistan Ambassador to United States Husain Haqqani is accused of delivering a memo to Admiral Mike Mullen of the US through Mansoor Ijaz, an American businessman of Pakistani origin.

The memo had been reported to offer government cooperation to the US in response to Washington backing against Pakistan’s military establishment in the immediate wake of the May 2, 2011 raid which led to the killing of Osama bin Laden. Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) had invoked apex court jurisdiction, seeking directives for investigation into the memo scandal.

In March, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the ‘Memogate’ case and gave Pakistan government one month's notice to bring back Husain Haqqani, who is currently in United States.

The court had also appointed Ahmer Bilal Soofi advocate an expert on foreign litigation as amicus curie (Friend of Court) to assist it in the repatriation of Pakistan’s former ambassador to United States Husain Haqqani.

On last hearing held on October 18, Mr Soofi had informed the court that a special court has issued perpetual warrant of arrest for former Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Husain Haqani on charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, cheating and embezzlement of funds.

Ahmer Bilal Soofi, an amicus curie told the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted challan No 7/2018 on October 5 before special court which has issued perpetual warrants to arrest Haqqani.

Earlier, he had submitted a report wherein he had submitted that Pakistan’s former Ambassador to United States Husain Haqqani can be repatriated to Pakistan for being charged of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, cheating and embezzlement.

He had suggested that Pakistan may also take up the matter on reciprocity basis for repatriation of Husain Haqqani as per the state practice of Pakistan with US, Pakistan has been cooperating to its fullest extent in handing over suspects earlier”.

He had submitted that as per the case, Haqqani is facing a charge of criminal breach of trust on the grounds that he has failed to account for the funds handed over to him by the government of Pakistan in his capacity as the then ambassador to the United States.

He said that a formal FIR No. [7/2018] dated 10.3.2018 has been registered against him under sections 3, 4, 409, 109 PPC r/w 5(2) 47 PCA. Likewise, the apex court will also take up another important case of former Air Chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan, which pertains to the distribution of Rs140 million ahead of the 1990 general elections.

In 1996, Asghar Khan had moved the Supreme Court, alleging that the two senior army officers and the then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls to ensure Benazir Bhutto's defeat in the polls.