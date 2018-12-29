PML-N leaders concerned over low representation

LAHORE: PML-N leaders on Friday expressing concern over non-inclusion of legislators from the opposition benches in Special Committee No I of the Punjab Assembly on the basis of the principle of proportionate representation in the House termed the same a violation of the rules.

This concern was raised by the PML-N leaders, including former Punjab Assembly Speaker and MPA Rana M Iqbal, the party’s Punjab spokesman and MPA, Malik Ahmad Khan and MPA Samiullah Khan at a press conference at Model Town here on Friday. Rana M Iqbal said as against five members from the PML-N on the basis of principle of proportionate representation, only two members from the party were included in the Special Committee No I which was a gross violation of the assembly rules. He said the two PML-N members had refused to be part of the committee and had demanded reconstitution of the Special Committee. Malik Ahmad Khan said it was violation of Rule 150 of the Punjab Assembly. He said the two PML-N members of the committee had also written a letter to the Punjab Assembly Speaker over the issue. Malik Ahmad Khan said the PTI ministers were promoting the culture of hate speech which was totally against the democratic values. He also expressed concerns over the ongoing accountability drive and termed it one-sided. He said the one-sided accountability was a fascist tendency. He also termed the “negative propaganda and perception management” against the PML-N and other opposition parties as elements of fascist approach. To a question about Rana Sanaullah’s remarks vis-à-vis Sheikh Rashid’s remarks, he questioned for how long one could bear. He said Rana Sanaullah was a doing good job. He said it appeared as if a competition was going on between Shikh Rashid and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.