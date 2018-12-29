PML-N foundation day today

LAHORE: Instead of observing party’s foundation day in a central ceremony at Lahore, the PML-N on Friday announced several ceremonies across the country on Dec 30. According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party would organise foundation day ceremonies and events at federal, provincial, district and tehsil level across Pakistan. She added the central and senior leadership, general council, party workers, provincial office-bearers and social media workers would organize ceremonies in their respective areas to mark the day.