PTI leaders ask Sindh CM to step down

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leaders Friday asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to immediately step down after his name was put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in view of a report submitted by a JIT to the Supreme Court in a money laundering and fake bank accounts case. Speaking to the media, PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said, “The JIT report proves that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was involved in the worst form of corruption in Sindh.” “The Sindh chief minister should resign. We are not only demanding the Sindh CM’s resignation as his name has been placed on the ECL, but also because he is behind a lot of these matters,” he said. “There has been corruption of billions in every department. We cannot wait for another five years and will raise our voice against them at every forum,” Zaman added. Sher Zaman further said, “We will end the PPP’s government in Sindh and the nation should prepare as the PTI will form its government in the province.”

PTI parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh echoed Zaman's words and said, “We are going to form the government in the province.”

“Murad Ali Shah has been proven to be a very big thief and will have to resign. Assets and bank accounts of all those named in the JIT report should be seized,” he added.

The PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly further alleged, "The Rs7.5 billion subsidy that was given to farmers was also transferred in Omni Group’s bank account. A loan worth billions of rupees was taken from Sindh Bank which was transferred to Murad Ali Shah.”

“Corruption of Rs530 million is just a part of it. When the forensic audit of the last 10 years is conducted then more corruption will come forward,” Sheikh added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said, “Asif Zardari attacked the Supreme Court yesterday.”

“The JIT has been formed by the Supreme Court. If Zardari is not involved in any corruption then his name will be cleared; no one is above the law,” Vawda said.

“Zardari used the term ‘favoured one’ but it is Nawaz Sharif who is the favoured one,” he added while commenting on the former president's address a day earlier.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Nafeesa Shah Friday criticised the federal government for placing the top party leaders on ECL and said Prime Minister Imran Khan should also be barred from flying abroad as he faces a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry.

Taking to Twitter, Nafeesa questioned how Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's name could be placed on ECL. "How can a chief minister's name be [on] ECL? What if he has to visit a country on his official work? By this standard Prime Minister Imran Khan should be on ECL too as he is under inquiry in NAB," she said.

"This is not a government, it is a mob that is demolishing the system," she added.

Earlier while speaking to the media, Nafeesa said, "ECL should not be used as a means for political blackmailing. We will not allow two laws to run in one country."

Further, PPP stalwart Sherry Rehman also criticised the government's move and said, "Tehreek-e-Inteqaam (movement of revenge) has shown its real face by place Bilawal's name on ECL."

"We are not sacred of this mutual understanding between PTI and the joint investigation team (JIT)," Rehman further said.

Earlier today, the federal government released a list of 172 suspects whose names have been placed on the ECL in view of a report submitted by a joint investigation team (JIT) in the Supreme Court in the long-running money laundering case.