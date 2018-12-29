Lahore Wheelchair Champions League from Jan 14

LAHORE: Lahore Wheelchair Champions League will begin from January 14, 2019 under the auspices of Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) at LRCA ground. The PWCC’s Joint Secretary Mohid Tariq and Syed Arslan Ahmed during a meeting with Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at National Hockey Stadium on Friday informed that Pakistan’s top wheelchair cricketers will represent three teams – Lahore Badshah, Lahore Lions and Lahore Warriors in the Champions League. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on this occasion said Punjab govt will continue to take effective measures for the promotion of sports in the province. Meanwhile, Sports Board Punjab’s winter vacations coaching/training programme for under-16 players remained continue across the province on Friday. The winter vacations training programme is being conducted under the directives of DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. The lawn tennis camp was organized at Faisalabad Divisional Public School under the supervision of renowned tennis star Rasheed Malik. Several young players participated in the camp. The swimming camp is under way at University of Central Punjab (UCP), Lahore under the supervision of SBP swimming coach Rafi uz Zaman.