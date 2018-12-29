Master Paints, PBG/Remounts in Saeed Polo final

LAHORE: Master Paints and PBG/Remounts made their way to the main final of the Maj Gen Saeed Uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2018 after registering victories against their respective opponents here at the Cavalry Polo Ground on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints edged past Newage/Diamond Paints by 6-4. Mumtaz Abbas Dabboo and Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as heroes of the day for Master Paints as both hammered a hat-trick each from the winning side while from Newage/Diamond Paints, Hissam Ali Hyder slammed in all the four goals.

Mumtaz Abbas struck the opening goal of the match to provide Master Paints 1-0 lead in the first while the second chukker was fully dominated by Newage/Diamond Paints, who thwarted three back-to-back goals through Hissam Hyder to gain 3-1 lead, but in the dying moments of the chukker, Mumtaz converted one to reduce the margin to 3-2.

Master Paints fought back well in third chukker and banged in a brace through Hamza and Mumtaz – one goal each – to take 4-3 lead. Hamza Mawaz malleted two more goals in the fourth and decisive chukker to provide Master Paints 6-3 lead while Hissam struck one for Newage/Diamond Paints to finish the match 6-4. Lt Col Rabnawaz Tiwana and Raja Temur Nadeem officiated the match as field umpires.

In the eight-chukker match, the remaining fourth chukker were completed and PBG/Remounts emerged as ultimate winners with total twelve and half goals to nine. The fifth chukker was dominated by PBG/Remounts as they slammed in three goals against one by Polo D Sufi.

For PBG, Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu, Col Rabnawaz Tiwana and Saqib Rider scored one goal each while Raja Temur struck one for Sufi.Polo D Sufi fought back well in the sixth chukker by thwarting two tremendous goals through Sufi Amir and Raja Temur. Nicolas Ruiz scored one goal each in seventh and eighth chukekrs to guide PBG/Remounts to 12½-9 victory.