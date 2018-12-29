LRCA/LCCA executive committee meets

LAHORE: The executive committee of Lahore Regional and City Cricket Association (LRCA/LCCA) at its meeting unanimously appointed Khurram Shahzad as new Honorary Finance Secretary in place of former Finance Secretary M Arshad. The committee also planned to seek PCB’s help in the renovation of the LCCA and LCCA Ittefaq grounds. The executive committee meeting was presided over by President LRCA/LCCA Shahrez Abdullah Khan Rokhri. The executive committee also welcomed its newly-elected member Masood Anwer who replaced Naseer Shahzad. Executive Committee also congratulated Lahore Whites team over winning National T20 Cup 2018-19.