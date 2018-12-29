Army, Wapda enter Khawar National Women Baseball final

LAHORE: Army and Wapda continued their domination on the third day of the 15th Khawar Shah National Women Baseball Championship when they won their respective matches at the Aashiq Hussain Stadium Bahria Town on Friday.

By virtue of their victories both Army and Wapda made it to the final. It may be recalled here that Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) have named this 15th National Women Baseball Championship in the memory of late Khawar Shah who, besides being founder member of baseball federation was also the president of PFB at the time of his death earlier this year. Army, no doubt, humiliated KP in the first match of the day which turned out to be a one-sided affair.

For Army team, Irum Khalid, Hira Nassar, Aasia Saddiqa and Rabia Shahid scored 2 runs each whereas Attia Saif, Humaira Khan and Rashida had to be content with one run each. The second match of the day was contested between HEC and Wapda in which Wapda women had to work hard in overcoming HEC 3–1. For Wapda Iqra scored 2 while Sidra made one. For HEC Gulferoza was the lone scorer with one run to her credit. However Wapda had an easy sailing in the third match of the day in which they trounced Punjab 11–0. For Wapda Iqra and Zainab scored three runs each whereas Madhia Gujjar scored twice. Madiha Junior, Irum Shahzadi and Sidra contributed one run each. Miss Sadiq Alvi, Chairperson Women Wing Pakistan Federation Baseball, Kamran Mazhar DCM Pakistan Wapda, were the guests of honour on the third of the championship. Saturday’s matches: Match for bronze medal: KP vs HEC at 9am. Match for gold medal (final): Army vs Wapda at 11 am.