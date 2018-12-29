close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

Punjab, Sindh victorious in blind cricket

Sports

LAHORE: Punjab and Sindh won their respective matches in Blindd Cricket Championship at Niaz Stadium Hyderabad on Friday. According to information available here Punjab defeated Balochistan by 21 runs in first match.

Scores: Punjab 188/5 in 18 overs(Nisar Ali 74, Riasat Khan 58, Shahzaib and Badar Munir one wicket each). Balochistan 167 in 18 overs(Badar Munir 38, Muhammad Akram 33, Mohsin Khan 3 wickets and Idrees Saleem 2 wickets). In the second encounter Sindh outplayed KP by v58 runs.Scores: Sindh 214/3 in 20 overs(Sanaullah 108*,Muhammad Ali 2 wickets).KPK 156 all out in 17.3 overs (Abdul Manan 46, Haroon Khan 2 wickets).

