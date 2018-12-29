U-16 cricket team for Australia series named

LAHORE: The national junior selection committee, headed by Basit Ali, on Friday named a 15-member U-16 cricket team for the upcoming One-day and T20 series against Australia in the UAE. Umer Eman will lead the side in both One-Day and T-20 games. Team is scheduled to play five One-Day matches and one T-20 game in series starting on January 9, 2019 against Australian squad of the same age bracket U-16. All the six matches of the series will be played at ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai, where both teams will arrive on January 6, 2019. The team: Ali Hassan, Sameer Saqib, M Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan, Umer Eman (C), Kashif Ali (VC), Rizwan Mehmood, Aseer Mughal, Zubair Shinwari (W.K), Ali Asfand, Faisal Akram, Aliyan Mehmood, Ayaz Shah, Farhad Khan, Ahmed Khan.