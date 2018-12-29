close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 29, 2018

Aloisi quits as Brisbane coach

Sports

AFP
December 29, 2018

BRISBANE, Australia: Former Socceroos star John Aloisi quit Friday as coach of A-League strugglers Brisbane Roar after a poor start to the season.Aloisi, who secured Australia’s place in the 2006 World Cup after slotting home a winning play-off penalty against Uruguay, said it was in the best interests of the club that he stand down.The Roar are ninth in the 10-team A-League table with just one win and five losses from nine matches.The club said Darren Davies would take over as interim coach until a new one is appointed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports