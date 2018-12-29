Aloisi quits as Brisbane coach

BRISBANE, Australia: Former Socceroos star John Aloisi quit Friday as coach of A-League strugglers Brisbane Roar after a poor start to the season.Aloisi, who secured Australia’s place in the 2006 World Cup after slotting home a winning play-off penalty against Uruguay, said it was in the best interests of the club that he stand down.The Roar are ninth in the 10-team A-League table with just one win and five losses from nine matches.The club said Darren Davies would take over as interim coach until a new one is appointed.