Khawaja’s brotherre-arrested

SYDNEY: The brother of Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja has been charged with trying to influence a witness over a case where he allegedly framed a love rival with a fake terror plot, police said Friday. Arsalan Khawaja was released on bail in early December after appearing in a Sydney court on charges of forgery and attempting to pervert justice. He was re-arrested on Thursday “after allegedly attempting to influence a witness” in the counter-terror investigation, a New South Wales state police spokeswoman told AFP. The 39-year-old was charged with breaching his bail conditions and influencing a witness in judicial procedures. His bail was formally revoked by a Sydney magistrate Friday and he is expected to remain in custody until the next court hearing in February.Sri Lankan Mohamed Nizamdeen was arrested in August over a “hit list” written in a notebook, which outlined plans to kill then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.