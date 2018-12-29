Snow sports season kicks off at Naltar

ISLAMABAD: Snow sports season kicks off at the winter resort of Naltar in Gilgit-Baltistan with ice hockey competition to be held for the very first time.

Meanwhile Saadia Khan and Children Ski Cup got under way in Naltar. Besides, snowboarding and ice skating, ice hockey competitions would also be held for the first time in the country. Shah Khan Ski Cup and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Championship is also scheduled for this winter.

This year, Inter-varsity championship for men and women have also been planned to promote winter sport in the educational institutions of the country. Alongside PAF Naltar, Malam Jabba Ski Resort would host National Ski Championship, Malam Jabba Ski Cup and CAS International Karakoram Alpine Ski Cup.

Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan has chosen the recently developed Rattu Ski Resort to host two events this year, including inter services ski cup and National cross country ski cup.Prominent international skiers from across the world have already started arriving to participate in different ski racing categories.Besides international athletes, top level national skiers would take part in these races to showcase their talents in this exciting sport.