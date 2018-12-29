Fresh violence mars B’desh elections as campaign ends

DHAKA: Bangladesh´s general election campaign ended Friday with more deadly violence and arrests of opposition activists which have raised international concern as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeks a record fourth term.

A ruling Awami League party supporter was killed by opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) followers, police said, while the BNP claimed 19 more of its activists had been detained ahead of Sunday´s election.

The official campaign ended at 8:00 am (0200 GMT) on Friday after seven weeks of widespread street clashes and accusations of an official crackdown on the opposition. An opinion poll indicated Hasina is favourite to win despite the controversy. Police said the Awami League supporter was beaten to death in the northeastern city of Sylhet late Thursday.

The octogenarian challenging ‘autocrat’ Hasina: For Kamal Hossain -- the Oxford-educated architect of Bangladesh´s constitution -- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is an autocrat who has betrayed the legacy of her independence hero father.

The 82-year-old former friend of Bangladesh´s first president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman heads an alliance opposing Hasina´s bid for a historic fourth term in a general election Sunday. International observers back claims that government opponents are being targeted, with Human Rights Watch saying that the election was being conducted in a "repressive political environment".

The BNP, whose leader Khaleda Zia is serving 17 years in jail on graft charges, says eight of its supporters have been killed by Awami League activists during the election campaign. According to police three Awami League supporters have died. Hundreds of people have become victims of enforced disappearances blamed on security forces, according to civil rights groups while the BNP claims Zia´s imprisonment is politically motivated.

BD slows internet ahead of election: Bangladesh´s authorities have severely restricted internet services across the country in an effort to fight "propaganda" ahead of Sunday´s general election, an official said.

At the end of an election campaign marked by deadly violence, internet services were slowed across the country with 3G and 4G services suspended for several hours, a Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) official said Friday.

"We asked telecom operators to halt 3G and 4G services temporarily on Thursday night. We have done it to prevent propaganda and misleading content spreading on the internet," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.