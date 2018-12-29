close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 29, 2018

Three held

Peshawar

December 29, 2018

MULTAN: Shah Shams police arrested three bootleggers and recovered 670 litre liquor from their possession during a crackdown Thursday night. The police team raided various areas and arrested three bootleggers, including Muhammad Shahzad, Moon Masih and George Masih with 670 litre liquor. Police have registered separate cases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar