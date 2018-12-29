Three held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Shah Shams police arrested three bootleggers and recovered 670 litre liquor from their possession during a crackdown Thursday night. The police team raided various areas and arrested three bootleggers, including Muhammad Shahzad, Moon Masih and George Masih with 670 litre liquor. Police have registered separate cases.
MULTAN: Shah Shams police arrested three bootleggers and recovered 670 litre liquor from their possession during a crackdown Thursday night. The police team raided various areas and arrested three bootleggers, including Muhammad Shahzad, Moon Masih and George Masih with 670 litre liquor. Police have registered separate cases.