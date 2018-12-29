Six killed, 34 injured in fog pileup

OKARA: Six people were killed and 34 others injured in a pileup due to heavy fog at City Bypass on Friday.

Two passenger buses and five other vehicles collided with each other. As a result, two sisters Urooj Bibi ad Alisha, Zain Ali of village 96/6R Sahiwal, Huma Saeed of 78/5L, Yousuf of 71/5L and an unidentified man were killed on the spot.

Moreover, 34 other passengers Hasnain, Abdul Zafar, Mudassar Saeed, Shan Daud, Sahil, Sajid, Malaika, M Sajid, M Sarwar, Sadaf Arshad, M Saleem, Ijaz Haidar, Tanveer Hussain, Rashid Saeed, Asima Taj, Nasir, Talib, Imran Abdur Rashid, Taj, Amna Taj Saghir, Izka Taj, M Ikram, Razia Bashir, Ghulam Hussain, Amina Ishad, Jannat Bibi, Muhammad Naqaash, Abid Hussain, Luqman, Ahmad, Yousuf and Rashid received injuries. They were rushed to the DHQ city and south city hospitals. Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool and other district officers reached the site. DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed and South City Hospital MS Dr Aslam Kaim Khani declared the emergency in their hospitals. The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff gave first-aid to the inured persons. Five seriously injured persons were sent to Lahore.