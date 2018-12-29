close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
December 29, 2018

Rs10m recovered from building plan fee defaulters

Peshawar

SARGODHA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered more than Rs 10 million from building plan fee defaulters. According to the ACE authorities, ACE Regional Director Asim Raza came to know that a number of influential persons had constructed several commercial buildings including colleges, plazas and hospitals without depositing scheduled map fee in treasury in collusion with the Building Inspectors and other officers of Tehsil Municipal Authority(TMA) Sargodha.

