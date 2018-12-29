close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

Youth returns after spending 19-month in Indian jail

Peshawar

MINGORA: A man hailing from Swati district on Friday reached home after being released from a prison in Amritsar in India. Talking to the reporters, one Abdullah, 21, said he had entered India by crossing the Wahga border on May 21, 2017, in his bid to meet Indian film star, Shah Rukh Khan. He said the Border Security Force arrested him after he entered India as he did not possess valid travel documents. Abdullah said he underwent 19-month jail term in Amritsar. He advised the young generation not to make the mistake of entering India illegally in their pursuit to meet the Indian film stars.

