Sat Dec 29, 2018
December 29, 2018

Pakistan Post to launch mobile application today

Islamabad

Islamabad : Pakistan Post would launch mobile application to facilitate its customers today (Saturday) at ECO Postal Staff College.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed will be the chief guest on this occasion.

Postal Services federal secretary, director general as well as officers will also attend the ceremony. The mobile application contains various contents including track and trace, register complaint, postal services, tariff, post codes, locate post office and contact us.

The basic idea of this app is to upgrade the services of Pakistan Post as well as to keep the customers of Pakistan Post informed in order to meet their rising expectations in accordance with challenges of the digital world of today.

All efforts under the present government are underway to make Pakistan Post a customer friendly, self-sustaining and technology driven entity in the digital world of today.

