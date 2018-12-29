Mercury below zero for second day

Islamabad : Mercury remained below freezing for the second consecutive day in Islamabad on Friday subjecting the residents to icy conditions.

The Met Office reported minus one degree Celsius in the capital city as the minimum temperature.

On Thursday, too, the temperature plunged below zero in the city.

The weathermen said the frosty conditions would prevail for two more days due to the continental air prevailing in most parts of the country.

He said dense and shallow foggy conditions were likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during the morning and night hours.

The weathermen said cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very cold, dry weather in night hours and frost in morning hours was expected in upper parts of the country.