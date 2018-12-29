Handicraft exhibition

A two-day long market linkage exhibition was held under the auspices of a crafts foundation at a famous mall on Friday for the rural woman entrepreneurs to bid farewell to the year 2018 in a befitting and enthusiastic manner. The exhibition quite appropriately titled “Udaan” enabled a good number of resilient women entrepreneurs from the far-flung villages not only to showcase their handicrafts but also sell their products and also take orders for deliveries later on. The exhibition attracted a large number of people from different walks of life, who purchased the crafts in good numbers. Quite interestingly, many of the rural women entrepreneurs have also been digitally been enabled by the crafts foundation through a comprehensive digital literacy training programme with the help of a cell phone manufacturing company. As such, anyone can buy directly from the artisan entrepreneurs by visiting www.aanganpk. com. These woman artisans from the rural areas are part of the crafts foundation and Department for International Development (DFID) Britain’s Women Economic Empowerment Programme (WEE) in collaboration with The British Asian Trust. Prominent visitors from different fields, including social entrepreneur Maria Imar, actor and model Rehmat Ajmal, R J Rizwan, the foundation’s goodwill ambassador Sophoya Anjum and R J Sophie and noted artist, educationist and human rights activist Salima Hashmi also visited the stalls and interacted with the resilient rural women. According to Shahroze Khan of the crafts foundation, the exhibition was all about giving wings to passion, dreams and positive change which was very well enjoyed equally by the rural women entrepreneurs as well as the visitors.