Minister orders payment to growers

Lahore : Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar has said that the mills owners must ensure payment of pending amount to the sugarcane growers till the next week. Moreover, he said that mills owners should settle their matters with the banks so that the sugarcane growers got their rights. The provincial minister this while chairing a meeting held in connection with the payments of arrears worth 88 crore rupees to the sugarcane cultivators.