Gown for govt teachers to be introduced, says minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said the Punjab Schools Education Department is contemplating to introduce black gown for government schoolteachers for giving them a conspicuous identity.

The minister said teaching was a noble profession so ensuring it respect and honour in society was a collective obligation, he said while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private educational institution in the Burge Attari area here on Friday.

He also inspected various sections of the school and asked the teachers about their problems. He distributed cash prizes, shields and certificates among the position holder students and best performing teachers.

UVAS: The Literary and Art Society (QIRTAS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) orgainsed a ceremony in connection with "Jashan-e-Jinnah" to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Different activities including documentary on the life of Quaid-e-Azam and freedom movement as well as poetry, speeches and patriotic song were presented by students. While addressing the audience, UVAS Senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf shed light on Quaid-e-Azam’s life-long political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

A large number of students attended the event.

PU convocation: Punjab University 127th Convocation will be held on Saturday (today) at 10 am at Faisal Auditorium. Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter and others will attend.

PhDs: Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to scholars. Zahid Nawaz has been awarded degree in Chemistry after approval of his thesis ‘Isolation, Structure Elucidation, Biotransformation and Biological Evaluation of the Constitute from Fagonia Cretica’, Ghulam Mustafa in Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis ‘Franchise Business in Pakistan-An Analytical Study in Shariah Perspective’, Muhammad Imran Rashid in International Relations after approval of his thesis ‘Pakistan-United States Strategic Relations: Military and Economic Dimensions (2001-2014)’, Zaffer Elahi in Mathematics after approval of his thesis ‘Applications of Orthogonal Polynomials for the Numerical Solutions of Higher Order Boundary Value Problems’ and Shaista Jabeen in Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis ‘A Research Study of the Distinctive Traits of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Urdu Books of Sirah’.