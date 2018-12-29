8 illegal housing schemes’ infrastructures razed

The Directorate of Estate Management (Private Housing Schemes) and Metropolitan Planning of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) jointly carried out demolition operation in eight illegal housing schemes located along Ferozepur Road, Shehzada Road and Atto Asal Road here. The site offices, entrance gates, sign boards/hoardings, boundary walls and foundations were demolished during the operation, officials said. Development works i.e. roads, sewerage system was also dismantled.