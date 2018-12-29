Mercury drops to zero in City; rain forecast

LAHORE: A new westerly wave has entered the country on Friday night and may cause isolated rains in various cities, including the provincial metropolis, which remained under the grip of cold wave and witnessed zero degree on early Friday.

Met office informed that a shallow westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Monday evening/night and likely to grip upper parts on Tuesday. The system would be followed by another westerly wave on Friday. Under the influence of these weather systems rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara Divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while light rain is also expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi Divisions and Islamabad during Tuesday/Wednesday.

The Met office added that more rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions from Friday to Sunday. Dense foggy conditions are likely to subside during the period, they concluded.

In its daily weather report, Met officials said that continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next two days. They predicted that dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar Division during morning/night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold, dry weather in night hours and frost in morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where the mercury dropped down to -14°C. At Lahore airport, minimum temperature was 00.0°C while in city areas it was 5.4°C, Met officials said adding maximum temperature in Lahore was 18.5°C at city and 18.2°C at airport.