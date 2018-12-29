Zubair wins Afeef Trophy

KARACHI: Zubair Raja clinched the men’s singles title in the Afeef Trophy at Union Club here on Friday. Zubair defeated Farhan Altaf 6-2, 6-4 in the final. Ghufran Faiz won the under-17 singles title by beating Mohammad Yahya 6-4, 7-5 in the final. The title of wheelchair doubles category was claimed by Ayub and Irfan who defeated Yasir and Shahbaz 15-11. The title of under-11 singles was clinched by Zain Ehtisham and the title of under-9 was clinched by Mohammad Yahya. The title of under-7 went to Muzammil Qureshi. The title of men’s doubles category was claimed by Ebad Sarwar and Mohammad Ali.