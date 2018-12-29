close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

Zubair wins Afeef Trophy

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

KARACHI: Zubair Raja clinched the men’s singles title in the Afeef Trophy at Union Club here on Friday. Zubair defeated Farhan Altaf 6-2, 6-4 in the final. Ghufran Faiz won the under-17 singles title by beating Mohammad Yahya 6-4, 7-5 in the final. The title of wheelchair doubles category was claimed by Ayub and Irfan who defeated Yasir and Shahbaz 15-11. The title of under-11 singles was clinched by Zain Ehtisham and the title of under-9 was clinched by Mohammad Yahya. The title of under-7 went to Muzammil Qureshi. The title of men’s doubles category was claimed by Ebad Sarwar and Mohammad Ali.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports