Asif scores hat-trick in DK United win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mohammad Asif fired three goals to help DK United record a convincing 3-0 victory against Arabian FC in Leisure Leagues Season 5 event underway here at Karachi United Football Stadium.
In another match, Omar and Abbas scored one goal apiece to help Junooni FC beat Joga Bonito by 2-1 score. Fahis scored one for the losing side. Samir scored a solitary goal to help Killer FC beat Glory Days 1-0.
In another eight-team Season 5 league underway at Sixteen Star Football Ground, Waleed scored one goal to help Friends FC beat Evolution by 1-0.Zaim FC also recorded a 1-0 victory against RF United thanks to Rehan’s solitary goal.The match between Ney Magic and Warriors ended in a goalless draw.
KARACHI: Mohammad Asif fired three goals to help DK United record a convincing 3-0 victory against Arabian FC in Leisure Leagues Season 5 event underway here at Karachi United Football Stadium.
In another match, Omar and Abbas scored one goal apiece to help Junooni FC beat Joga Bonito by 2-1 score. Fahis scored one for the losing side. Samir scored a solitary goal to help Killer FC beat Glory Days 1-0.
In another eight-team Season 5 league underway at Sixteen Star Football Ground, Waleed scored one goal to help Friends FC beat Evolution by 1-0.Zaim FC also recorded a 1-0 victory against RF United thanks to Rehan’s solitary goal.The match between Ney Magic and Warriors ended in a goalless draw.