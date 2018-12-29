close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
December 29, 2018

Asif scores hat-trick in DK United win

Sports

P
PPI
December 29, 2018

KARACHI: Mohammad Asif fired three goals to help DK United record a convincing 3-0 victory against Arabian FC in Leisure Leagues Season 5 event underway here at Karachi United Football Stadium.

In another match, Omar and Abbas scored one goal apiece to help Junooni FC beat Joga Bonito by 2-1 score. Fahis scored one for the losing side. Samir scored a solitary goal to help Killer FC beat Glory Days 1-0.

In another eight-team Season 5 league underway at Sixteen Star Football Ground, Waleed scored one goal to help Friends FC beat Evolution by 1-0.Zaim FC also recorded a 1-0 victory against RF United thanks to Rehan’s solitary goal.The match between Ney Magic and Warriors ended in a goalless draw.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports