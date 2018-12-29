Asif scores hat-trick in DK United win

KARACHI: Mohammad Asif fired three goals to help DK United record a convincing 3-0 victory against Arabian FC in Leisure Leagues Season 5 event underway here at Karachi United Football Stadium.

In another match, Omar and Abbas scored one goal apiece to help Junooni FC beat Joga Bonito by 2-1 score. Fahis scored one for the losing side. Samir scored a solitary goal to help Killer FC beat Glory Days 1-0.

In another eight-team Season 5 league underway at Sixteen Star Football Ground, Waleed scored one goal to help Friends FC beat Evolution by 1-0.Zaim FC also recorded a 1-0 victory against RF United thanks to Rehan’s solitary goal.The match between Ney Magic and Warriors ended in a goalless draw.