278 skeletons found at SL mass grave

COLOMBO: Some 278 skeletons have been found at one of the biggest mass graves uncovered in Sri Lanka since the end of the country’s civil war almost a decade ago, a top investigator said on Friday.

Dozens of women and children as well as men were buried at the site in Mannar where Tamil guerrillas fought security forces during the conflict, said Samindra Rajapakshe, senior judicial medical officer in the northern city.

The mass grave was uncovered in March by construction workers preparing to build a cooperative store. "After 118 working days we have unearthed 278 skeletons which included the remains of men, women and children," said Rajapakshe. More than 20 of the remains were of children.