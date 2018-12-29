The octogenarian challenging BD’s ‘autocrat’ Hasina

DHAKA: For Kamal Hossain -- the Oxford-educated architect of Bangladesh’s constitution -- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is an autocrat who has betrayed the legacy of her independence hero father.

The 82-year-old former friend of Bangladesh’s first president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman heads an alliance opposing Hasina’s bid for a historic fourth term in a general election on Sunday.

Hossain accuses Hasina’s Awami League party of trampling over Bangladesh’s hard-won democratic freedoms by locking up and attacking opposition activists in a bid to rig the poll. While the prime minister denies wrongdoing, she has a growing number of critics at home and abroad.

"It is really tragic that we are are having to witness this in the 47th year of independence," Hossain told AFP in an interview at his Dhaka home. "Those who are in government know that in any fair election they would lose hands down. That’s the sad thing," he added.

Hossain, a lawyer, was Bangladesh’s first law minister following independence from Pakistan in 1971 and headed the committee that drew up a constitution the following year. He alleges that there has been "overwhelming violence" against members of the opposition coalition led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

International observers back claims that government opponents are being targeted, with Human Rights Watch saying that the election was being conducted in a "repressive political environment".

"We’ve had violence in elections before but this time it is systemic and continual violence," said Hossain. "I never knew you could have so many goons who could be organised and deployed all across the country," he added.

The BNP and its Islamist ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, say that around 13,000 of their supporters have been detained since the election timetable was announced on November 8. The BNP, whose leader Khaleda Zia is serving 17 years in jail on graft charges, says eight of its supporters have been killed by Awami League activists during the election campaign. According to police three Awami League supporters have died.