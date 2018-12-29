KWSB chief told to explain non-compliance with court order in person

Expressing dissatisfaction over an explanation submitted by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) regarding the installation of water meters, the Supreme Court-designated judicial commission on water and sanitation in Sindh directed on Friday the KWSB managing director (MD) to appear in person to explain non-compliance with an earlier directive.

The commission, headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, took exception to the explanation submitted by the KWSB over procurement of meters and observed that the same story was being repeated before the commission. Justice (retd) Muslim observed that the issue which needed to be addressed was not being answered in the explanation.

The judicial commission remarked that the Supreme Court had earlier ordered installation of meters to record water supplied by the KWSB and the order was not only confined to the bulk supply of water but also included the supply system down to the consumer level. The commission observed that the order had not been complied with yet and was still being defied.

Justice (retd) Muslim observed that there were meters of the KWSB which were non-operational and the water board was not keeping any vigilance as it was least interested in water to be gauged by meters.

The commission remarked that the KWSB seemed more interested in providing water on a manual basis in order to avoid efficient vigilance and record. The water board MD was directed by the commission to appear in person before it as the explanation submitted by the KWSB officers was meaningless and did not serve the purpose.

The judicial commission also gave a final chance to all the industries and units situated in SITE Phase I which have refused officers of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) the access to their factory premises for inspection. The commission told such units to allow Sepa inspectors or else the authority would register FIRs against the owners who did not allow it to inspect their factories.

The commission observed that the police station concerned shall register the FIR for obstruction in discharge of duty in that case. The commission also directed task force member Syed Asif Haider Shah to interact with the Sepa director general to resolve issues with regard to inspection of industries in Karachi after meeting with different associations of industries so that the environmental protection agency could carry out the inspections to see whether the law was being violated or not.