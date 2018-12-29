Seminar calls for efforts to promote interfaith harmony

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday called for taking steps to promote peace and tolerance.

The seminar titled “Promotion of Interfaith Harmony” was organised by the Peace Justice and Youth Organisation, in collaboration with a non-governmental organization Khwendo Kor. The aim of the seminar was to address the challenges and identify the gaps preventing people from promoting interfaith harmony.

A large number of civil society organisations, parliamentarians, human rights activists, members of religious minorities, members of the Council of Islamic Ideology, religious leaders, media persons, and students attended the seminar. Sulaiman Yousafzai, conducting the proceedings of the event, highlighted the situation regarding interfaith harmony in the country and the importance of a multi-faith approach to promote peace and tolerance.

Qamar Naseem, human rights activist, shared the role of civil society in promoting peace and tolerance in society. “In a world of increasing political and economic dissonance, peaceful coexistence among practitioners of various religious beliefs can prove to be the way forward for peace and prosperity, Strengthening interfaith harmony and religious diversity can be instrumental in the development and progress of the motherland,” he added.