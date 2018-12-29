KP CM inspects border fencing at Torkham

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Torkham border on Friday where he inspected the border fencing and functions of different departments.This was the first visit of the chief minister to the Khyber tribal district since he took charge, said an official handout.

He was briefed by the security officials about the border fencing and different activities. The chief minister said the public sector entities and officials should facilitate the trade activities, adding that Torkham, Ghulam Khan and other frequented routes linking Pakistan with Central Asia via Afghanistan would emerge the life-veins of the economy of the country in the wake of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Mahmood Khan said that the KP government had already planned Rashakai Industrial Estate, Hattar Industrial Estate and 17 other industrial zones in the province.The expressway from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan and Gilgit to Chitral and Dir to Chakdara as an alternative route for the CPEC would integrate the province through a road communication network as the Swat Motorway was already in the completion phase.The chief minister said the Chashma Lift Irrigation Project would bring a vast barren land under cultivation for agriculture productivity and to ensure food self-sufficiency.