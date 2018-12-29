Seven drug peddlers held

GUJRANWALA: Police Friday claimed to have arrested seven drug peddlers and seized drugs in a large quantity from them. CPO Dr Moeen Masood said drug peddlers ringleader Saleem Khan of KP and his accomplices Muhammad Nawaz of Gujranwala, Shah Nawaz of Jagna, Azeem of Kotli Pir Ahmed Shah, Ali Raza of Rahwali, Jamil of Jagna and Khalid Mehmood of Racecourse Road were involved in supplying drugs.