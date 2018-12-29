close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
Seven drug peddlers held

National

December 29, 2018

GUJRANWALA: Police Friday claimed to have arrested seven drug peddlers and seized drugs in a large quantity from them. CPO Dr Moeen Masood said drug peddlers ringleader Saleem Khan of KP and his accomplices Muhammad Nawaz of Gujranwala, Shah Nawaz of Jagna, Azeem of Kotli Pir Ahmed Shah, Ali Raza of Rahwali, Jamil of Jagna and Khalid Mehmood of Racecourse Road were involved in supplying drugs.

