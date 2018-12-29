Change of Sindh CM not under consideration: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that changing the chief executive of the province is not at all under consideration by them as such a move could not be initiated merely on the basis of a ridiculous inquiry report.

Talking to newsmen here on Friday, the Sindh information adviser said that they would face all negative and baseless propaganda related to the report of the JIT as proof would be presented by them in the court of law to prove their innocence. He said that the demand for resignation on the basis of a ridiculous inquiry report could be made out of someone’s personal wish but such a thing was not possible as per the law.

He said the demand of PTI to this effect was quite unusual as it lacked any lawful basis. “If such an inquiry really forms the basis of such a demand, then prime minister, defence minister, chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also required to step down as similar inquiries are also pending against them,” he said. He alleged that the PTI ruling in the Centre had been using unlawful and undemocratic tactics to unduly pressurise the Pakistan People’s Party.