‘Imran should have been trained if he had to be imposed’

GHOTKI: Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah on Friday said if Imran Khan had to be imposed, he should have at least been taught how to run a government. “Imran Khan’s wife reminds him that he is the prime minister of the country. In the past two to three months, the government has proved what it is capable of,” he continued. He said that the people of Sindh are being treated like enemies.

Addressing a rally in Ghotki, he said: “People of Sindh were not allowed to actively participate in the election process. They wanted to defeat the PPP in Sindh, but the people did not let that happen.”

Shah regretted, “Gas is being explored in Sindh but the province is being rejected its due share. The federal government wants to continue its enmity with the people of Sindh.”“Tax is collected on a federal level but not returned in the same manner,” he claimed.

“The locals have the first right on resources and we will grab our rights from the federal government and show to the people,” Shah thundered. The Sindh chief minister further said, “The federal government is neither working nor letting us work.”