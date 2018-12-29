close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

Stocks sink as 172 put on ECL

Top Story

December 29, 2018

KARACHI: The stock market continued going down on Friday as the government put the names of 172 people on Exit Control List (ECL). 

Stocks dropped 1.8 percent, as local institutions opted for massive selling in fertiliser, energy, and financial blue chips.

 The ECL had names of the top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president and party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and his sister Faryal Talpur.

 The names were placed on the ECL in the light of a recent JIT report submitted to the Supreme Court in the money laundering probe.

