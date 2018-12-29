Two soldiers martyred in Mohmand blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHALLANAI: Two soldiers of Pak Army were martyred and three others sustained injuries in a landmine blast in the Jarobi Darra area in the Mohmand district on Wednesday, official sources said.
The sources said the bomb disposal squad of the Pak Army was conducting a search when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in the Jarobi Darra area in Baizai tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border. Naib Subedar Shahzad and Sepoy Mohammad Kaleem were martyred in the blast.
The injured soldiers were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar. The security forces launched a search operation in the area after the explosion. However, no arrest could be made. The funeral prayers for the soldiers were offered at Anargi Camp.
GHALLANAI: Two soldiers of Pak Army were martyred and three others sustained injuries in a landmine blast in the Jarobi Darra area in the Mohmand district on Wednesday, official sources said.
The sources said the bomb disposal squad of the Pak Army was conducting a search when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in the Jarobi Darra area in Baizai tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border. Naib Subedar Shahzad and Sepoy Mohammad Kaleem were martyred in the blast.
The injured soldiers were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar. The security forces launched a search operation in the area after the explosion. However, no arrest could be made. The funeral prayers for the soldiers were offered at Anargi Camp.